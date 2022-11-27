The air across Orange and Cabonne was smoky on Saturday with people taking advantage of ideal weather conditions to do their burning off and reduce the risk of fire when the rain stops.
Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone operations officer Geoff Selwood said landowners in the Cabonne area in particular were burning grasses and crop stubble in preparation for sewing.
"Around the Cudal, Canowindra, and Eugowra areas there's a lot of fires on in relation to burning of flood damaged stuff that's washed up and the rest of it," Mr Selwood said.
"A lot of people are actually [taking advantage] of the first good lovely weekend to have a barbecue and clean up piles of rubbish that they've been trying to burn for the last X number of months and haven't been able to because every weekend has been wet.
"So it's basically, everyone's getting into the game of cleaning up which is great because I believe that the rain maybe turned off towards late December, early January and we could then go into a grass fire season for a little while depending on what happens."
If we get any grass fires we will not be able to get into the paddocks and put them out because it's too wet and the trucks will just bog.- RFS operations officer Geoff Selwood
Mr Selwood said people were doing the right thing by cleaning up piles of "stuff" and there were a dozen burn-off permits in the Clifton Grove and Ophir area alone.
"If we get any grass fires we will not be able to get into the paddocks and put them out because it's too wet and the trucks will just bog," he said.
"They will either get damaged or the fire will just leave them and continue going so we are looking at the job of waiting for the fires to come to us on hard surface roads, burning off, wet lines along fences so we don't damage fences and back burning to the fires and hoping they don't get into any timber country because yes, we could be in trouble."
Mr Selwood said there will be more fires in flood-ravaged areas once insurance companies have been through and assessed them, although a lot of flood damaged items have already been taken to the tip.
"There's going to be a lot of burning over the next month up to Christmas, people cleaning up after the rain," he said.
People need a permit to burn off. If in a rural area they need to talk to their local permit officer, usually an RFS captain or senior deputy captain, or if they don't know who they are they can call the RFS control centre in Orange on 6363 6666 to get the details. Those living in Orange and other towns that have a Fire and Rescue NSW presence should contact them.
"The idea is having a permit officer who is basically checking for the safety of doing the burn because of some of the silly places people put piles of stuff, under powerlines, under gum trees, under pine trees, all sorts," he said.
"They need someone to go no, no, no, or yes that's alright, put a two-three metre ring of earth around it or mow all the grass down to it's normal mow height."
For larger piles some brigades will attend to stand on site for a little while.
Despite all the rain, Mr Selwood said the grass is beginning to mature, particularly in the slopes country outside Eugowra.
"I would suggest in probably three weeks' time, a lot of your grasses will have started to cure and they will probably be getting around the 20 to 30 per cents now," he said about the curing of the grass and when they start going brown.
"Once it gets to 50 per cent you will find that the grasses will burn and once it gets higher and higher in the curing rate it means the moisture is going out of the grasses and they will burn a lot easier.
"The idea is as soon as that time's coming we will end up with problems."
Mr Selwood is advising residents to start looking at cleaning up around sheds and houses, ensure grass is mowed to a height of less than 150 millimetres, which is slasher height.
"If there's fire coming towards you, grass fire, don't sit around and waiting for us to get to them, they are usually going pretty fast if they get a decent wind behind them," he said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
