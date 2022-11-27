Central Western Daily

Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone operations officer Geoff Selwood warns of post rain fire season

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
November 27 2022
Rural Fire Service volunteers John Lindsay, Bruce Browne, Greg Lee, Geoff Browne at a previous burn off. Picture by Jude Keogh

The air across Orange and Cabonne was smoky on Saturday with people taking advantage of ideal weather conditions to do their burning off and reduce the risk of fire when the rain stops.

Local News

