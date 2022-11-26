Central Western Daily
Updated

PolAir finds missing Queensland woman safe and well on property near Bobadah, airlifted to Parkes

Updated November 26 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 9:17pm
PolAir finds missing Queensland woman safe and well on property near Bobadah. File picture

A Queensland woman who became lost when her car was bogged in a remote area of the state's Central West has been found safe and well.

