A Queensland woman who became lost when her car was bogged in a remote area of the state's Central West has been found safe and well.
The 58-year-old woman called Triple Zero on Friday to report her vehicle was bogged and she didn't know where she was. Her phone ran out of battery a short time later.
NSW Police said officers from the Central West Police District initiated an extensive search assisted by SES and RFS personnel and a fixed-wing aircraft.
There was also a public appeal for assistance with a geo-targeted text message issued to more than 86,000 subscribers.
Following information provided, a PolAir crew found the woman on a property near Bobadah, about 170km south-east of Cobar, a short time before 1.12pm on Saturday.
The property owner assisted the woman to their home where PolAir landed and airlifted her to Parkes Hospital, where she was checked as a precaution.
Police would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search and shared their appeal for information.
