Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confronted during Eugowra visit

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 22 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A funding announcement for flood victims has been slammed by a man who confronted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese regarding his whereabouts in the week since the town of Eugowra was devastated by floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.