Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Out and about gallery | Social photos from November 17

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:28am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerry Wood, Joe Duffy. 1117cfawards6

Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy last Thursday, snapping away across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.