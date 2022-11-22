Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Floods

How the Central West could look to the North Coast floods for help

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:06am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Central West battles widespread floods, those in Lismore still picking up the pieces following their devastating floods believe regional NSW needs to react differently to disasters moving forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.