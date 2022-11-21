Central Western Daily
Court

Mary Parker failed to provide sample for analysis after drink-driving arrest in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman failed a roadside breath test but then was unable to give police a proper sample for breath analysis. File picture.

A woman has been convicted of drink-driving despite being unable to give a sample for analysis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.