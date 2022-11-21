A woman has been convicted of drink-driving despite being unable to give a sample for analysis.
Mary Juliet Parker, 28, of Wargon Crescent, Glenmore Park, pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to refusing or failing to submit to a breath analysis.
According to information presented to the court, Parker had five drinks of Jack Daniel's whiskey the night before she was stopped for a breath test on Bathurst Road at 8.25am on October 8.
Parker was unable to produce a driver's licence but police checks confirmed she had a P2 driver's licence.
She returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
It's the same as a high-range for someone without a criminal record.- Magistrate David Day
However, at the police station, when it came to providing a sample for the breath analysis she failed three times.
Magistrate David Day said Parker had a reasonable driving records with just a few speeding matters before this offence.
"It's the same as a high-range for someone without a criminal record," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Parker had never been before the court before.
"She accepts that she failed to provide the breath analysis," Mr Rolfe said.
"She was trying to make the breath analysis but accepts she didn't meet the standard for a proper analysis."
Mr Day convicted Parker and placed her on a 12-month Community Correction Order and disqualified her driver's licence for five months. The disqualification took into account a period of police suspension that she has already served since her arrest.
Mr Day also placed Parker a two-year interlock order.
"I've taken the cost of maintaining the device into account as well," Mr Day said.
