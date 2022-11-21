Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Eugowra and across Cabonne smashed by the horrific flooding last week could be eligible for up to $50,000 in grants.
Part of a jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, the NSW Government has identified a significant number of businesses impacted by multiple flooding events likely to face extensive clean-up and repair work.
In addition, Forbes and Cabonne councils' clean-up efforts could be significantly boosted by Local Government Recovery Grants of $1 million after being declared disaster zones
The increased funding is to ensure a streamlined, flexible and immediate funding to support local economic and social recovery, the state government says.
We know this repeated, relentless, flooding is very tough on people.- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Eugowra
The dual funding announcements come on the back of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to Eugowra on Tuesday, where he, alongside the NSW Premier Dom Perrottet, surveyed the damage caused by last week's 'inland tsunami' flood catastrophe.
"We know this repeated, relentless, flooding is very tough on people, and we want them to know we will be there to support them now - and as they continue to recover," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Perrottet said small businesses across flood impacted areas are doing it tough and helping them bounce back is vital.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said towns like Eugowra, Molong, Cudal and Canowindra, all impacted by the floods last week, are facing an "incredibly challenging time".
"Particularly for those who have experienced flood after flood over the past 12 months and haven't been able to fully recover," she said.
"The funding being announced today will help business owners with their immediate clean-up and rebuilding efforts."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down in Eugowra to tour the flood-ravaged Cabonne community.
The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter and landed at the Eugowra showground before meeting with locals and taking questions.
Member for Orange Phil Donato is on the ground, too, as is NSW Premier Dom Perrottet. It's Mr Perrottet's second visit to the town in the last week.
Mayor of Cabonne Kevin Beatty and deputy mayor Jamie Jones are also there in Eugowra, as is state emergency services minister Steph Cooke.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee has been in Eugowra all week and asked the Prime Minister about insurance for the town, with the community prepared to remain on the banks of the Mandagery Creek and rebuild following last Monday's horrific flood.
The town was wiped out after rain flooded the creek in quick time, with the flood water rising rapidly and devastating the community. The majority of buildings and homes in Eugowra were impacted, or completely ruined.
Mr Albanese has toured a number of properties impacted by the floods and has visited the newly reopened Post Office, which many locals regard as the heart of Eugowra.
He is expected to tour the town until about 10am.
On Saturday, ACM's three Western daily titles, including the Central Western Daily, penned an open letter to Canberra in a bid to start a conversation on how to better prepare regional NSW in the face of the weather extremes faced in the last three years.
There's been a short window of time between devastating drought and flood, and that has revealed inescapable truths about how unprepared we are to deal with these climate extremes, extremes that are predicted to become more prevalent, the letter reads.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
