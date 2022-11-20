With a finals spot signed, sealed and delivered, Vipers' opens side are ready to give the competition a shake.
A comprehensive 52-14 victory came its way against Woodbridge on Sunday afternoon at Pride Park as the Western Women's Rugby League competition prepares for finals.
Fullback Jes Pearson was the star for Vipers, scoring a hat-trick, while Tori Moore went over for a double.
For Vipers coach Scott Sullivan, Pearson's brilliant performance was always inevitable after her efforts in the side's 38-0 loss to Panorama Platypi the weekend before.
"Last week she got our players player in a landslide, even though we were beaten - that showed a lot of character," he said.
"She probably saved more tries last week than she scored this week and that's what you want (from a fullback).
"She's built on that performance and you saw the confidence she had out there today, she's been outstanding."
Along with tries to Moore and Pearson, Vipers had four other players crash over in Alana-Rose Cramer, Ella Barrett, Cheynoah Merchant and Tabua Tuinakauvadra.
With so many try-scorers and Bec Prestwidge converting eight, Sullivan was delighted with his side's ability to work as a cohesive unit.
"In terms of a team effort that's obviously our best effort of the year," he said.
"We've been a little bit loose in our defence around marker, first few sets that was a focus the girls had to tidy that up. Early on that might've been the reason we had a little bit more energy in attack, we played a bit more as a team in attack."
Vipers will now move onto finals and will likely play Panorama again.
After such a dominant win, Sullivan wasn't getting ahead of himself as his side enters the sudden death arena.
"It's good to get a win, (but we) can't read too much into it," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's like a new comp in the finals ... it's a two week system, we need to win two to win it ... the focus will be to play our best footy over the next weeks."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
