When Cassidy Hanrahan and Jordan Davis set foot in Brisbane on January 21, they'll be doing so for the first time.
Their reason will be to represent New South Wales with pride, at the under 15s indoor hockey national championships.
While the result was devastating, the individual achievement made for two 'very excited' players when they were informed of their selection at 6pm on November 16.
For Davis, this'll be her first time representing NSW while Hanrahan is making her second state appearance for indoor hockey. The latter is also in the outdoor under 15s state squad and had a short description of the whole experience.
"Tiring - but pretty exciting as well," she said.
Hanrahan added the step-up in standards is definitely noticeable at a nationals tournament.
"There's a lot more higher level hockey players, they've definitely trained heaps and have a lot of skill," she said.
Having played together since under 11s Hanrahan and Davis have a lot of familiarity behind their styles.
The two stride out for Ex-services at club level with Hanrahan also playing for Molong in juniors.
For both girls, the chance to be sharing the court at Brisbane is what excites them the most.
"(The best part is) we're on the same team and get to play together," they said.
The two will rely on that camaraderie when they travel to Brisbane for the first time.
Although, Davis has seen the sights of the city before.
"I've been there with my dad in the truck, I never got out though," she laughed.
Both girls won't be the only representatives for Indoor Hockey Orange with Chloe Barrett and Rachel Divall selected in the opens NSW blues side. Heidi Townsend will also be part of the under 21s state team.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
