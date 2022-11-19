The Orange community has opened its doors to flood victims with no place to live.
Many towns throughout the Central West suffered through a devastating flood, one which left much of Eugowra engulfed in water on Monday.
Since then, efforts have been made to clean-up the city and asses exactly what the damage is. But one thing we know for certain is that many people have been left homeless as a result.
Different sectors of the Orange community have since stepped up to provide assistance to people in need. One of those is Amy van de Ven of Quest Orange.
"We've put a couple of rooms aside for flood victims, should anyone be requiring them," she said.
"Being a company that has such brand recognition, we work with a lot of insurance companies as well, so quite often we're assisting people who have been displaced from their homes throughout the year.
"In terms of the free accommodation (for Eugowra residents), it could be a couple of months which I'm open to, it just really depends on what their circumstances are."
Since moving to the city three years ago, Ms van de Ven has gone through drought, fires, Covid and now floods within her community.
"It's hard to turn away from looking at these devastating disasters that happen in our community because they affect everyone," she added.
Founder and managing director of Orange's BNB Made Easy, Tim Mortimer, said in the wake of the floods, he contacted all of his home-owners to see who had the scope to offer out accommodation to those in need. More than a dozen offered up people a place to stay.
"It's obviously horrible to see what's going on and unfathomable for most of us who aren't experiencing it," he said.
"I know there's a lot of people who want to help in any way they can.
"If there was no booking in there and the house was sitting empty, geez, we can't let families go without."
Over at Charles Sturt University, the sentiment is the same.
As of Wednesday, November 16, there were about 40 people being housed in the Orange campus' vacant student residences, with scope to accommodate more evacuees in the coming days, if needed.
"Charles Sturt University is providing emergency accommodation at its Orange campus for victims of the devastating floods in the Central West region of NSW," a statement read.
"Charles Sturt University is working with Resilience NSW to organise food, clothing, transport, medical needs and other items for the evacuees. Donations and other offers of assistance are being co-ordinated centrally with the NSW Government.
"Amidst the ongoing devastation and tragedy of these floods, Charles Sturt University would like to acknowledge the amazing response from regional communities to assist those who have lost loved ones, homes, businesses, livestock, crops and livelihoods in the last few days."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
