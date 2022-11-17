Central Western Daily
Police were escorting Nicholas Bermingham to Orange Hospital when they found a baton in his backpack

By Court Reporter
Updated November 18 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:30am
Police searched a man's backpack while escorting an ambulance to Orange Hospital and found an extendable baton. File picture

A man who was found with an extendable baton in his backpack when he was taken to hospital has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

