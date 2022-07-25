THE engagement of a level five arborist to investigate the death of a mature pin oak is a waste of ratepayers money.
That's the belief of Cr Kevin Duffy, who questioned the matter when it was raised in a report updating councillors on outstanding and completed resolutions at last week's Orange City Council meeting.
During a meeting in May, Council resolved to investigate the death of the tree, which was to be protected as part of an approved development application to subdivide a lot on Borrodell Drive granted several years ago.
The DA was then amended earlier this year seeking permission to remove the tree, which was failing. The DA has since been withdrawn but council voted to pursue the matter, with a view to protecting other trees in the area should a disease be responsible.
If it's found out to have been murdered, what are you going to do ... call Wyatt Earp?- Councillor Kevin Duffy
Last week's update told Council a Australian Qualified Framework level five arborist had been engaged to report on the circumstances around the tree's death.
Cr Duffy asked if council had the owner's permission for the arborist to enter the property.
"If we don't have access what is the process?" he said.
Orange City Council's director of development services Mark Hodges said access would be arranged through enforcement of the planning act "and the original consents that were related to the site".
Cr Duffy asked if the owners of the property had been contacted and queried the value of the pending arborist report.
"The council resolution is for a report to be prepared into the investigation into the demise of the tree, that's what we are doing," Mr Hodges said.
On Monday, Cr Duffy said he would be calling for the matter to be dropped when Council meets next month saying the investigation was a waste of money and resources no matter what the reports conclusion.
"If it's found out to have been murdered, what are you going to do ... call Wyatt Earp?
"Stop wasting ratepayers' money. It's as simple as that."
Cr Duffy also questioned the progress around replacing Orange's historic Lone Pine, which is also failing after a harsh pruning by Essential Energy contractors was exacerbated by a snowfall in 2021.
Council staff have tried to save the tree while Essential Energy has also moved powerlines away from the historic site on Lone Pine Avenue however it has not recovered and will be cut down.
Cr Duffy asked if council had to contribute to shifting the power lines.
Council CEO David Waddell explained Essential Energy had borne the cost and Council would also be sending them a bill for its work in cutting down the old tree and replacing it.
The Orange Lone Pine is a variety known as an Aleppo Pine. Seven new plants have been bought from a nursery that collects seed from a tree growing in the grounds of the Australian War Memorial, which can be traced back to the original Lone Pine at Gallipoli.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
