There's something to be said about people power.
On its knees following a massive flood throughout the night, on Monday morning it was the people of Molong that rallied to help shattered businesses pick up the pieces after one of the worst disasters in Cabonne's history.
Hundreds of people flocked to Bank Street - the town's main street - to help clean-up the unthinkable amount of debris littered on fences, in shops, on the road, up in trees.
Giant logs were picked up and swept into shops. Even-bigger shipping containers sailed down the highway, some 500 metres from where they started the night. While cars, too, ended up in some very odd spaces; precarious enough to rule out bad parkers, anyway.
Seeing the devastation, - through the pictures and the video we were able to bring our readers - and imagining the sheer force needed to move tonnes and tonnes worth of objects is simply mind-boggling.
So you can imagine the pain, and heart-ache, those in Molong felt witnessing all of that first-hand.
And yet, there they were. Forming giant production lines to gather up some of the stock incredibly untouched by the flooding. Grabbing a shovel, or a broom, or a trolley, to help salvage whatever could be, or pick up what was lost.
It didn't matter. Whatever needed to be done, was. Kids, mums, dads, friends and family ... everyone pitched in to help clean-up.
Molong's heart and soul - its people - wasn't going to let the town's worst flood, one many were saying was more devastating than that which hammered Cabonne in 2005, sweep absolutely everything away.
It was an uplifting show of community spirit. One we see plenty of in times of need.
As has been the case throughout tragic bushfire seasons in many parts of NSW, not all that long ago, the best in people tends to come to the fore.
The people of Molong have every right to feel sad about what has happened to their town in the last 24 hours. It's heartbreaking.
But they also have every right to stand tall and swell with pride after what we saw unfold in town in the aftermath. People helping people. It's a powerful thing.
Many parts of the Central West aren't yet out of the woods though. Flood peaks are expected to be high in places like Cowra and Forbes (again), where we could see another major flood event just a week or so after the town's worst flooding since 1952. We'll watch those situations keenly, too.
Nature, it seems ever-so-increasingly, continues to throw us all devastating curveballs.
As a result, we don't know what's around the corner. But we can take solace in the fact those around us are ready to tackle those challenges side-by-side, as we saw in Molong today.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.