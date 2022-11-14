Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Our say | Molong community spirit sparks incredible clean-up effort after flood

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's something to be said about people power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.