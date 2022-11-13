Canobolas Rural Technology High School year 12 graduation ball, 2022

Canobolas Rural Technology High School's year 12 class of 2022 celebrated the end of their school days on Friday night.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman headed along and took these social photos of the evening, with the students, teachers and their parents celebrating the end of 13 years of schooling for the 2022 class.
The Central Western Daily relies on your support to keep doing what we do. If you're not already a subscriber, please consider coming on board. For as little as $3 a week for full digital access, a subscription represents great value.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.