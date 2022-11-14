Orange is on track to obliterate a 70-year old rainfall record after a whopping 89.4 millimetres fell in the space of 24 hours.
Rainfall turned torrential on the evening of Sunday, November 13, and into Monday morning, causing widespread flooding in Molong and minor flooding in Orange.
Businesses were left devastated, the hockey field was destroyed and multiple rescues were undertaken with Molong Creek peaking at 4.7 metres at 4.15am. At 11am on Saturday it was just 0.62 metres.
The deluge brings the total rainfall for November to 195.8 millimetres, around 100 short of the record of 307 millimetres, recorded in 2021.
It also brings 2020-2022 into contention for being Orange's wettest three-year period in recorded history.
Over 1950-1952, the total rainfall was 3888 millimetres. Second is 3710 millimetres, recorded in 1954-1956.
As of November 14, the total for 2020-2022 sits at 3855.6 millimetres, just 32 short of the record.
Weatherzone meteorologist Stephanie Spackman warned the Daily that further thunderstorms could be on the way and said conditions would continue to make rain likely for the remainder of 2022.
"Everything is just so saturated," she said.
"We have a low pressure system moving out to sea. We are going to have south westerly winds coming across over the next two days and a little front associated with that.
"There will be some showers coming through but we are not expecting large rainfalls compared to what we've had.
"There is the possibility of another frontal system with thunderstorms that could possibly cross on Saturday and Sunday over the region.
"It's not unusual for this time of year but because of La Nina there's so much tropical moisture.
"We have the right conditions for thunderstorms, we have unstable air."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
