A man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after driving off without paying for petrol.
Ronald John Trudgett, 53, of Jubilee Avenue, confirmed with police that he was the driver who failed to pay and claimed he forgot, when officers arrived at his house on September 13 to question him about the offence.
Trudgett told the police he later remembered he hadn't paid but he did not go back to pay for the fuel.
Magistrate David Day convicted and fined Trudgett for dishonestly obtaining property by deception for the April 25 offence.
Trudgett was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
"He knows where the courthouse is," Mr Day said before reading through a summary of the case and Trudgett's criminal record.
"I find the offence proved.
"He doesn't get any leniency."
According to information presented to the court, Trudgett was filmed on CCTV putting $28.95 worth of petrol into his car at the EG Fuelco site in Hanrahan Place at 5.31pm on April 25.
Mr Day made an order for Trudgett to pay $28.95 in compensation to EG Fuelco.
He also fined Trudgett $330.
He said it was a 50 per cent increase on Trudgett's previous court fine, which was "dealt with in August by me for the same offence".
