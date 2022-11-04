Students across the city felt a sigh of relief on Friday as the 2022 HSC officially came to a close.
Naomi Tatchell was one of four students at Orange Christian School to take part in what was the last HSC exam for the year - design and technology.
But while she came out of it with a smile on her face, the preparation was anything but ideal.
"I had Covid during the trials," she said.
"I didn't get to do any of my exams and that set me back for studying for HSC exams, so that was probably the most memorable part of it."
Not only did Naomi have the last exam of the HSC, she also had a physics test the day prior.
This has made for a lot of solo preparation, with all of her friends having already done away with their own exams.
"I've been coming to school since Friday last week, just to study and smash everything out," she said.
"I was like, these are my last two exams, my most favourite subjects so I wanted to get it done and I felt really confident about how I went. I just wished it was last week so I could have got it done with."
Now, with a weight off her shoulders, the outgoing year 12 student is looking forward to life outside of school.
"I'm having a gap year and will be working part-time," she said of her plans for 2023.
"Then I've been given a guaranteed offer to study engineering at CSU Bathurst after that."
While she was the only year 12 student at OCS taking part in the D&T exam, she was not the only one sitting the test.
Three year 11 students - Keo Yonzon, Tim Fogarty and Samuel Okoronka - also completed the course on Friday, meaning they will have one less subject to worry about when they hit year 12 next year.
"I was pretty confident going into it," Keo said.
"It's been a bit relaxing because it only went for one hour and 30 minutes."
Tim found the compressed course "an interesting" experience.
"It was pretty easy," he said of the exam.
"We've done about 20 practice papers, so we were pretty familiar with the questions because of that.
"It was an interesting way that it's been constructed, but it feels nice not to have as many for next year."
As for Samuel, he was just pleased to get it over and done with.
"I just felt nervous at the start, but it was actually good, it just felt normal," he said.
"I did a lot of study before this and I'm now free to do anything."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.