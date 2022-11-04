In the beginning, the idea was pretty simple - get a small space for a music studio, jam with his own band, then see where recording some tracks would go.
But it ballooned into something much more where, 10 years down the track Craig Honeysett's Dotted Eight Studio has organically grown into pillar of success.
"It definitely wasn't a vision for the studio from the start, but I fell in love with recording when I was dabbling in it as an artist myself and then I kind of just 'nerded out' with the technical side of things," Mr Honeysett said.
"And it wasn't until I was working with other artists where it then pivoted into a love of the process with their own recording journey and in helping them to succeed.
"I didn't mean it, so I guess the studio's success for me has just been a natural progression of that love."
Feeling "quite humbled" to have a hefty decade's-worth of local following behind him, the audio engineer is now preparing for the inaugural launch of Dotted Eight Music Awards.
There's 27 local artist nominees in the line-up who've qualified for an award, and not only because they've recorded with the studio in the last 18 months, but because they've also had their music professionally released on public platforms.
The idea for this first-time event is to celebrate the personal journeys of the artists that Mr Honeysett has had a hand working alongside, but recognising that work in a public space he said.
During one-on-one recording sessions, the studio owner says artists are often sharing parts of their rawest and most vulnerable selves - their heartache, their accomplishments, their life's trials and tribulations.
To go through the motions with just one song can take hours into the double-figure territory, with Mr Honeysett describing the recording process as one that involves a large amount of trust, patience and appreciation.
"It's a hard thing for a lot of people to get vulnerable enough to show anybody, so there's a relational aspect that comes with [being it that position] that really humbles me as well," he said.
"Artists deserve recognition and appreciation for that creative process, because there's so much else that happens behind the scenes; where no one sees the work and vulnerability that goes into their process.
"I get to share that journey with them and so I wanted to do that on a bigger scale; to celebrate it all in the one spot."
Along with nine glass-top and engraved trophies up for grabs at the Dotted Eight Music Awards, the event will have "a Grammys" feel to it.
Mr Honeysett says the formal function will include round tables where each nominee has their nearest and dearest seated together, with configurations to have their supporters seated nearby.
After each category is announced on stage, a screen shows a 20-second snippet with the nominated names in a montage-style presentation.
"The award winner's name then gets pulled out of the envelope and if the artist wins the award, their table goes crazy," Mr Honeysett said.
"The vision was to always have that anticipation and excitement; with formal attire, the whole shebang."
Artists nominated in Dotted Eight Music Awards include a shot at winning in any of the following nine categories:
Best Original Single is the night's largest category with around 15 nominees up for the award, with the People's Choice award currently at 680 public votes and counting.
Tickets to the November 17 event in the Ex-Services Club function room include a two-course meal with, of course, live music entertainment on the night.
Original performances will feature local artists NTYS, Raptor County and Austen Logan, along with Robbie Mortimer and his band closing off the night.
"It's a great chance for the community to honour our local artists and their music," Mr Honeysett said.
"It would awesome to see the function room filled out with people in a show of support and to have a great night."
Dotted Eight Music Awards is proudly sponsored by major sponsors Triple M, The Agrestic Grocer and Angus McKern Wedding Photography, with the evening kicking off at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 17 at Orange's Ex-Services Club on Anson Street.
For more information and online ticket purchases, head to the Dotted Eight Studio website.
