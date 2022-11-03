Central Western Daily
Forbes flood still predicted as Lachlan River peaks at Nanami

Updated November 4 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:20am
The flood has peaked at 13.39m at Nanami, upstream from Forbes, with the Bureau of Meteorology still predicting it will reach 10.8m in Forbes on Friday, November 4.

