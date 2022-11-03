They are literally the heartbeat of communities but no one is checking up on health care workers and the Orange region is feeling the effects.
That's the view of Rural Doctors Network CEO Richard Colbran who delivered a presentation on improving regional health outcomes in Orange on Wednesday evening, November 2.
The talk at the Byng Street CWA Hall was attended by about 20 people, including many who work in the healthcare sector.
Mr Colbran was recently appointed chair of the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel, formed in response to the damning regional health inquiry.
Mental load on healthcare workers, administrative attitude and policy as well as community expectations were all up for discussion.
In addressing the audience, Mr Colbran said almost 20 years of working in rural and regional communities had made clear to him where answers lay.
"The load our health workers carry is incredible, I've had GPs calling me at 10pm at night in tears," he said.
"What I've realised is there is pain, serious pain happening here. The people who are helping us are in pain. We have to turn that around.
"It [strategy] must be about community. So much of what you see in the health system that you navigate as patients, but also as community leaders, is a very big system.
"Personalising it and humanising it is a really critical part of any success that is going to happen in terms of building better health locally."
So, how does Orange do just that?
Orange is no stranger to the health system's struggles. Long waiting times to see GPs and staffing shortages were common place before COVID.
An hour away, mothers cannot give birth in Parkes as the hospital struggles to attract staff and nearby Forbes is also under pressure.
Another member of the advisory panel, Orange GP Dr Anna Windsor, told the audience what she thought was a significant failure across the Central West and how it could be remedied.
"Regions like Orange have a responsibility to look after our rural neighbours," she said.
"We have a catchment and we see it already. We see people from the 4Ts (Tottenham, Tullamore, Trangie, and Trundle), we see them from Parkes and Molong coming and utilising our services.
"What we aren't seeing, and what I saw 20 years ago, was a lot more regional staff doing, similar to miners, a week on, week off.
"For example, doctors flying into Parkes consistently. Instead Parkes patients are just seeing whoever they can get."
While calling for government policy to reflect needs, Mr Colbran said communities hold the key.
"Is the nation really fair dinkum about a healthy and thriving rural Australia and what role does health play in that? I think that's the question that needs to be asked," he said.
"I don't hear enough about that when I go to Canberra or even in local communities. We have to do something about that.
"We're trying to work out where do you go and who do you talk to about ownership, who has responsibility for this thing. Everywhere we go you see people just walk away from that.
"No one wants to say they own it. The only answer I've got is community. Community is the only person that makes things happen."
Future proofing against a GP shortage in Oberon, an initiative led by council who traditionally aren't responsible for health, as well as the Collaborative Care program in Canowindara were both offered up as examples where communities were extensively consulted about their needs and actioned appropriately.
Audience member Mary Brell said the Orange community was ready to move forward.
"Everyone owns health, I think that's really critical. What are we doing about it?" she asked.
"Not everybody says that though. It might take us three or four years to have the community say that," Mr Colbran answered.
"If you're going to build something and create and sustain it it's actually got to the community saying 'this is what we expect.' Our job is to help facilitate that.
"We're desperately trying to get people to think of the greater good.
"There's some appalling behaviours happening in rural NSW at the moment. Hospitals competing with each other, NGOs competing with each other. It's a mess and we need to call it out, we need social leadership.
"Communities are crying out for solutions and are willing to do things differently."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.