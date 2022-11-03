Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Cowra businesses expect to re-open on Friday

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flood water may have entered their businesses but Cowra's Jamieson's Joinery and Plews' Pets and Garden Centre are already open again for business or expect to be Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.