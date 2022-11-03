Central Western Daily
Forbes 2022 floods: volunteers rally to protect property with prediction of major flooding on Lachlan River

Updated November 3 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 1:28pm
The queue for sandbags stretched down School Road on Wednesday, after the Bureau of Meteorology put Forbes on alert for flooding "similar to June 1952".

