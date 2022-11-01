It's not quite a winter wonderland but Orange is on the verge of its coldest November day in 34 years.
On Wednesday, November 2, residents woke to freezing temperatures, sleet and light snow on the slopes of Mount Canobolas.
Following the wettest 24 hour period of 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, snow struggled to settle on the soaking ground despite plenty of flakes visible in the air.
Wednesday is predicted to reach a high of eight degrees and a low of one. If it fails to reach eight and stays below 6.9 degrees, it will officially be the coldest November day since 1988.
As of 9.30am the temperature sits at 3.2 degrees but feels like minus six thanks to the wind chill. The high of eight is forecast for around 3pm before temperatures plummet again.
Thursday will be warmer however with a high of 12 and a low of two forecast and we might even see the sun at some point before the week is out.
All access roads to Mount Canobolas are closed as of Wednesday morning.
Did you see any snow while you were out and about this morning? Share your pics by emailing through to nick.mcgrath@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
