Tristan Smith convicted of property damage in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 7:30am
A woman was convicted of smashing a man's windscreen after entering a plea of convenience. File picture

A woman is denying she smashed a man's windscreen despite pleading guilty in Orange Local Court for destroying or damaging his property and paying for the windscreen to be replaced.

