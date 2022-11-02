A woman is denying she smashed a man's windscreen despite pleading guilty in Orange Local Court for destroying or damaging his property and paying for the windscreen to be replaced.
According to information provided in court, Tristan Smith, 35, of Dale Street, was drinking at a house in Orange, with the victim and other people.
At about 6.10pm she got into an argument with one of the victim's family members and was asked to leave by the resident of the house.
Police were told Smith left with a bottle of wine and walked towards a car park where the victim's car was parked and said, "I'm going to smash your windscreen".
The victim walked outside out of concern that she would damage his vehicle and saw pieces of broken wine bottle over the car's bonnet and the windscreen was smashed.
The man called the police, who then interviewed him about the incident.
It's a plea of convenience.- Solicitor Katarina Duncan
At around 8.20pm, the police found Smith near the intersection of Clinton and Margaret streets and questioned her about the incident.
She confirmed she was at the house and that she was asked to leave, but denied throwing the wine bottle at the victim's vehicle.
Despite denying she broke the windscreen, Smith paid for it to be replaced before she appeared in court last Thursday.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Smith was already subject to the Community Correction Order in place for offences of "a different nature but similar issues" and that she is currently homeless.
She said Smith has known the victim since childhood.
"She was over there visiting his family," the solicitor said about her client's visit to the house.
Magistrate David Day initially declined to sentence the matter on Thursday and stood it down in the court list.
"Community Correction Orders are a serious issue, the first condition is to be of good behaviour," he said.
However, the case resumed on the same day.
"I'm persuaded, I should deal with this matter without a call up of the breach of CCO," Mr Day said.
"She's currently on conditional liberty. She has paid for the repairs, that is significant. I note that she has to be of good behaviour until April next year and I'm going to extend that."
Ms Duncan said Smith did not agree that she smashed the windscreen.
"It's a plea of convenience," she said.
"The victim saw it and because she's paid for it, it makes her look guilty and she doesn't look good," Ms Duncan said.
"She had a row with him."
Mr Day convicted Smith and placed her on a 12-month community correction order.
"Keep out of trouble, ma'am," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.