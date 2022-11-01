"OUR arms are wide open."
That's the message from Group 10 president Linore Zamparini, as NRL honchos deliberate putting together a hectic schedule for the 2023 season.
The NRL will be unable to use eight of its regular venues for a large portion of the season, as the FIFA Women's World Cup will have exclusive access to five stadiums in Sydney and one in each of Brisbane, Gosford and Melbourne.
"The NRL teams are more than welcome out here," he said.
"We've got some great grounds out here. Bring them all out here."
During the 2022 season, three Western Division venues hosted games - Carrington Park in Bathurst, Glen Willow in Mudgee and Apex Oval in Dubbo.
Further afield, Scully Park in Tamworth, McDonalds Park in Wagga Wagga and Coffs Harbour International Stadium also hosted a game apiece.
Other regional locations that have hosted either NRL or City-Country matches include Lismore, Port Macquarie and Albury.
Zamparini highlighted other locations like Orange and Parkes that would be more than capable of hosting NRL games.
"The French played Western Division out at Parkes about three years ago, so Parkes would be more than capable of hosting an NRL game," he said.
"We've got the facilities, we've got the grounds. More so in Bathurst and Mudgee now.
"We've got just as good grounds out here than the metropolitan areas."
Zamparini said more NRL games out in the bush would also benefit the juniors that would get to see their idols play.
The venues out of action include:
Penrith Panthers has a long-term deal to take a game a season to Bathurst until 2028, but it seems unlikely Carrington Park will see more of the reigning premiers in 2023 as they are unaffected by the scheduling clash.
South Sydney Rabbitohs had previously taken home games to Apex Oval, but the club said it wouldn't be bringing a game to Dubbo next season after the deal expired despite their regular home ground of Stadium Australia to be unavailable for 52 days.
Under an agreement signed with FIFA when Australia and New Zealand won the bid for the Women's World Cup, the government agreed to hand over match and training venues for up to a month before the tournament.
The Women's World Cup will run from July 20 and ends with the final at Stadium Australia on August 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.