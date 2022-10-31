Jack Wighton's contract option for 2024 potentially makes him the biggest Canberra Raider coming off-contract on Tuesday.
The Green Machine have six players who will be able to sign with another club from November 1, with another four players - including Wighton - who have options for the following year and could also be free to sign elsewhere.
Jordan Rapana, Harley Smith-Shields, Emre Guler, Brad Schneider, Matt Frawley and Albert Hopoate were all contracted to the end of 2023, while Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker, Tom Starling and Peter Hola have options for 2024.
While Wighton would be free to explore his possibilities by knocking back his 2024 option, he's also very settled at the Raiders.
Not only does he have a young family, but he's bought a small farm on the outskirts of the ACT and loves the lifestyle of the Bush Capital.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner was comfortable with the make-up of the squad which, assuming Samoa hooker Danny Levi signs his two-year offer to join the Green Machine, has one or two top-30 spots still open for next year.
He said they'll look to start locking in their 2024 squad once the players return for pre-season.
That will be earlier for some than others, with those at the World Cup - like Wighton - unlikely to begin their pre-seasons until the New Year.
Furner said there was always a risk players could leave when they weren't locked in before November 1 rolled around.
"We're comfortable with where we are. We'll sit down and talk to them early in the New Year," he told The Canberra Times.
"There's still a long way to go. We're very comfortable with where we are.
"There's always a risk for everybody so we'll just wait and see."
