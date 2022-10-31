Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Phoebe Litchfield reflects on her rise ahead of Sydney Smash WBBL fixture

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:35am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Litchfield has been a regular in the Sydney Thunder colours. Picture by Phil Hillyard

When Phoebe Litchfield was growing up, dreaming of a future in cricket, she had posters of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry stuck to her wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.