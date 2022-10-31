When Phoebe Litchfield was growing up, dreaming of a future in cricket, she had posters of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry stuck to her wall.
Now as her fame rises with a promising cricket career, her world's gone full circle - kids are now putting a poster of Phoebe Litchfield on their wall.
It's a reality she's slowly becoming accustom to after four years in Sydney Thunder and NSW Breakers colours.
"It definitely really weird ... to think I'm potentially one of their (heroes) is a pretty cool feeling," she said.
Since debuting for Sydney Thunder as a 16-year-old, Litchfield's career has gone on in leaps and bounds.
The top order batter managed to hit her maiden Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) century in early October, and has smashed two half-centuries for the Thunder in its current Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) campaign.
However, she doesn't believe she's reached a level yet where she can take on the role model mantra.
"I haven't really thought about it because I don't see myself in that stage of my career to be a role model," she said.
"(I do consider) the way I want to act on and off the field, how it looks from the outside and whether I'm presenting a good picture to young athletes trying to do the same."
With that off field presence comes a calm demeanor from Litchfield - a demeanor best summed up by her subdued celebration when hitting her maiden WNCL century.
After finishing school at Kinross last year, the NSW regular made the permanent move to Sydney and with that has come sublime form in Breakers and Thunder colours.
The Australia A representative believes her rise in form has come from a combination of factors.
"At times it is hard work, you can't really get anywhere without it," she said.
"I think it's more just being down at Sydney full-time now - after (finishing) school (I've) been able to spend a whole pre-season in Sydney, using the facilities at Cricket NSW and the amazing coaches and really nailing down my cricket game and working on different shots and temperament.
"It's been really worthwhile being here the whole pre-season."
On November 2, Litchfield will take on some of her Breakers team-mates for the WBBL Sydney Smash fixture against Sydney Sixers.
The 19-year-old said the friendship shared with her opponents makes the occasion even more exciting.
"The Sydney Smash is a great fixture in the WBBL, all of us are mates at NSW but when we put on the different colours it's definitely one of the most competitive matches the Thunder play so I'm really looking forward to it," she said.
"We're all close and great friends and deep down you want success for all your friends but when you get on the park you're always trying to get ahead of the other player. Given that I'm a batter and they're a bowler it's a good contest."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.