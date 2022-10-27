The Stanley name is one synonymous with racing.
And now one of the younger Stanley's is making a name for himself.
Will Stanley, son of Wellington-based trainer Peter Stanley and cousin of Caufield Cup winning jockey Brent Stanley, will make his first appearance for Alison Smith's stable as an apprentice.
Riding on six-year-old gelding Suomenlinna in Race 4 at Dubbo on October 29, Stanley can't wait to push through the gates.
"It's in the blood, I've always wanted to do it and it just helps I've got so much history and support with it," he said.
"I'm over the moon (to be starting), I've been waiting for it for a while and been delayed a few times but got there in the end."
Suomenlinna will be searching for its maiden win when it jumps out of the gates at the Derby Day race meet, and although Stanley is just starting his apprenticeship with Smith, he's not unfamiliar with the taste of success.
At 17 he was trialling in Orange before starting his picnic racing career at Bedgerabong where he picked up two wins from four rides.
From there he's finished with 18 winners at picnic events including his most recent victory at Nyngan on Joint Factor.
On that day, the man who placed third in Ricky Blewitt is someone Stanley credits highly for his rise in racing, mentioning that the experienced rider will also be a groomsmen at his wedding.
"Without the picnics I don't think I'd be where I am," he said.
"There's a couple of jockeys there (that have helped me) like Ricky Blewitt, he's phenomenal, I wouldn't have got through it without him - he's like the father of the jockeys room.
"He's given me a lot of support and taught me the little things like when to go.
"For tracks in picnics you might have a 120-180m straight and I would be sitting on them until I got to the straight. Ricky said to get going at the 400, 500m mark and you'll win the next so I went at the 500 and won by three lengths."
With that sage advice, Stanley will now aim higher.
His first goal is to out ride his claim. With a stack of wins in picnic racing, Stanley currently sits two wins off a 2 kilogram claim. He'll need 80 winners to out ride it.
"I don't struggle too much with my weight but it will always be there because I'm pretty tall for a jockey," he said.
While the claim is somewhat of a short-term goal, Stanley has big plans for the future.
"I'd love to win a group winner as an apprentice - I know it's aiming high but that's my goal," he said.
"It's what I've always wanted to do and I'd love to knock my cousin (Brent) off, he won the Caufield Cup as an apprentice 17 year old so I've told him I'd knock him off and win the Melbourne Cup one day."
Race 4 in Dubbo will start at 1.30pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
