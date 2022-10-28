Central Western Daily
Tynan Southcombe selected in Orange's Western Premier League side to play Bathurst at George Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:22am
Tynan Southcombe will make his debut for Orange in the Western Premier League. Picture by Carla Freedman

While most cricketers would be happy with 13 wickets in a season, Tynan Southcombe isn't satisfied.

