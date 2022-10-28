While most cricketers would be happy with 13 wickets in a season, Tynan Southcombe isn't satisfied.
For the tearaway quick, dubbed Mr KFC by Dan Brincat, there's a desire to continually improve, and simply he just wants 'to do a lot better than last season'.
"More wickets and bowling consistently," he said of his ambition's.
Having dabbled in first grade last season with five Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) appearances and three Bonnor Cup matches, the fast bowler is now cemented in Orange City's top grade.
On October 30 though, Southcombe will take his representative cricket to a new level when he debuts for Orange in the Western Premier League.
A text on Tuesday from captain Ed Morrish asking for his availability was met with a 'definite yes' with Southcombe part of a 12-man squad for the men in blue.
Having played for Orange in the under 18s Western Premier League, the arena won't be too unfamiliar and making that jump was on his radar.
"It definitely was, I've got one year left in me for 18s so I know this is the next step up and something I was looking forward to," he said.
While under 18s is one level, Southcombe knows where the challenges may present themselves in first grade, coming up against an experienced Bathurst side that includes players like Adam Ryan and Tanvir Singh.
"I'd say the main difference is all other players have more experience than younger players do, they've been playing at that level for a lot more years," he said.
However, with City team-mates Lachlan Skelly, Josh Coyte and Morrish in the side, he'll have some sage advice to call upon if needed.
"I think it will help, going in and playing for a team where you don't know anyone would be a bit tough but having the boys there will be a lot easier, (it gives you) someone to fall on," he said.
First ball between Bathurst and Orange at George Park, Bathurst, will be at 10am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
