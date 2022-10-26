When Sophie Williams first picked up a baseball bat five years ago, it would've been hard to predict the trajectory her career would follow.
The event - half a decade ago - was a school tee ball gala day, where her interest in the sport was triggered.
"I gave it a go and it turned out I liked it and it went from there," she said.
Now Williams will continue to forge her career in state colours after selection in the NSW under 16s softball side.
The Bletchington Softball Club talent found out about selection in late September, which accompanied a 'very excited' reaction.
Selection for Williams wasn't a simple process.
Playing in an under 16s state tournament, the Orange High School Year 8 student had to put her name down for two weekends of trials before she received the excellent news.
Williams believed she did enough throughout the trials to warrant selection.
"I thought I did pretty well and showed I could make the team and would be helpful for the team," she said.
The state campaign for Williams will start in January at Melbourne and the most exciting part for her comes from home.
"Just being able to represent Orange (is exciting) and your state at the same time," she said.
"I get coached by everyone in Orange and have got a combination of advice (along the way) that's been very helpful."
As for Williams' goals for the future, there's one long term focus but the short term is just about taking things one step at a time.
"I'm just looking to take it as it comes and (see) what opportunities open up," she said.
"Playing for Australia would (also) be a big goal for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.