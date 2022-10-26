Central Western Daily
Orange's Sophie Williams selected in the NSW under 16s softball team

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:55am, first published 2:21am
Sophie Williams has been selected in the under 16s NSW softball side. Picture by Carla Freedman

When Sophie Williams first picked up a baseball bat five years ago, it would've been hard to predict the trajectory her career would follow.

