CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
This week's gallery is in three parts, with the second to land on Wednesday and third and final part on Friday morning.
Carla was at the Wangarang 60th anniversary on Wednesday.
On Friday night Jude was at the Orange Regional Museum for the talk on the Parkes Telescope "Dish", the single release for musician Sarah Leete at The Agrestic Grocer and The Vintners Table at Ross Hill Vineyard.
On Saturday night Jude was at the Here/Now exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery, The Orange Wine Show at The Hotel Canobolas and the Studio 147 Disco.
On Sunday Jude was at the See Saw Wines and Zona Restaurant Sunday Session.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.