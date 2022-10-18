Central Western Daily
Nedd Brockmann completes 3800km run across Australia, raising $1.5 million for the homeless

October 18 2022 - 2:00am
Calls are growing for Nedd Brockmann, the ex-Kinross Wolaroi Student who ran across Australia raising millions of dollars for the homeless, to be crowned our top Aussie.

