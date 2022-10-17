Controversial plans to radically revamp Lords Place hang in the balance, with council - and residents - seemingly split down the middle 24-hours out from the critical vote.
Three councillors said they're likely to support the overhaul when contacted by the Central Western Daily. Two said they are likely to oppose it, citing reduced parking as their primary concern.
The remaining seven are keeping cards close to their chest, for now. Five said they'll wait until debates have concluded to finalise a decision. Two could not be reached for comment.
Cr Kevin Duffy was the most outspoken: "I'm on the record as opposing ... after the 'golden balls' fiasco I'm not going to trust the staff one iota ... it doesn't add up."
All said they understand concerns from residents and business owners. Supporters suggested a clause allowing the renovations to be dismantled after 18 months if undesirable was critical to their decision.
Council staff recommend approval: "It mirrors the goals of attracting more people to the CBD and making the streets safer and more appealing for pedestrians. It shifts the focus from vehicles to people."
Findings from a three-month community consultation were published in this week's papers. The 180-page document reveals just how polarising the proposal is.
Of the 250 completed surveys, 46.9 per cent opposed the existing design and 38.9 per cent indicated support, while 14.2 per cent said they would like to see the design go further.
About 20 per cent of the 30 businesses on Lords Place support the plan, with a similar number against. The remaining are unsure. This mirrors findings of a CWD poll conducted last month.
"While there are strong views both for and against the project, the majority of those engaged during the exhibition period support the concept plan," council staff say in the papers.
The overhaul comprises widened footpaths, 'alfresco' dining areas, additional trees, lighting and concrete furniture, and new 'golden balls.' Car spaces would be cut from 67 to 44.
Proponents say this will establish a vibrant outdoor dining hub, prioritise pedestrians over cars, "beautify the city," and make the most of available government funding.
Opponents argue the design is likely to make parking significantly more difficult, congest traffic, compromise pedestrian safety, and increase the likelihood of vandalism.
Council staff responded: "While the need to park out the front of your destination is seen as a common trait of Orange residents, it has not been readily possible for some time in a growing regional city like Orange."
Costs for the Lords Place concept plan are estimated at $1.4 million. This would comprise a $500,000 federal grant and $900,000 in council funds.
Councillors will hear from the public tomorrow before debating the proposal and voting. A decision is likely to be finalised before 9pm.
If it gets the go-ahead, constructing is expected to begin before the end of this month. It will be completed in 2023. Night work will be required.
Glenn Floyd, David Mallard, and Steve Peterson said they are likely to support the concept. Kevin Duffy said he will "definitely" oppose, and Jeff Whitton said he will likely do the same.
Jack Evans, Mayor Jason Hamling, Tammy Greenhalgh, Tony Mileto said they are yet to make a decision or otherwise declined to comment on their position.
Melanie McDonell similarly said she is yet to confirm, but noted she's "leaning towards support." Gerald Power and Frances Kinghorne could not be reached.
