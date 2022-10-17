Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Lords Place revamp divides Orange council - and residents - ahead of vote

William Davis
By William Davis
October 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's rendition of the proposed Lords Place overhaul in Orange. Picture from Orange City Council.

Controversial plans to radically revamp Lords Place hang in the balance, with council - and residents - seemingly split down the middle 24-hours out from the critical vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.