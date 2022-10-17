Central Western Daily
Molong's garbage truck was towed on Monday following 'caved in' road

By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:10pm
Deteriorated road where Molong's Kite and Thistle streets meet, after a garbage truck sank during its usual collection route on Monday morning. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Heavy vehicle towing was required in Molong on Monday morning after a hefty patch of severely damaged and waterlogged road brought the town's garbage truck to a sinking halt.

