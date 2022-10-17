Heavy vehicle towing was required in Molong on Monday morning after a hefty patch of severely damaged and waterlogged road brought the town's garbage truck to a sinking halt.
Located where streets Thistle and Kite meet, residents say a tow truck was seen reversing down Kite Street's steep incline from the Mitchell Highway to gain access to the truck, which was bogged during its usual collection route.
"[The road deterioration there is] shocking, it's been caved-in for ages," Kite Street resident, Cathy Eggleton said.
"My car and several other cars have been stuck in that hole in the road for weeks now, which has only gotten progressively worse over a much longer period of time."
She said the road is decimation at that site, and has been an ongoing and "very dangerous" issue for at least 12 months.
The Central West has copped multiple drenches in the last few weeks and months, with Orange passing the 1000mm for the calendar year last week.
It's shocking, it's been caved-in for ages ... several cars have been stuck in that hole in the road for weeks now- Kite Street resident Cathy Eggleton on the issue
The incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc on roads across the region, with Ms Eggleton saying she can understand the difficulties councils are battling with when it comes to road repairs.
"A number of natural springs have emerged over the past several months as a result of unprecedented increase rainfall," a spokesperson from Cabonne Council said, with regard to the incident.
"This is one of two locations over the past several days, and council has been responding to address accessibility issues caused, with work being carried out (on Monday)."
Though, she's also up to three insurance claims; two new driveways, and a decimated retaining wall, all due to current and historic water damages in the area.
The council's spokesperson says that staff have "spoken directly with the resident who has made a complaint", and recognises there is work to do across the whole Cabonne road network due to the constant rain and flooding.
While acknowledging weather-related issues are outside of anyone's control, she believes Cabonne council can, and should, do more with the issues within council's control.
She says the shire's residents aren't "silly people", and feels as though their concerns are not being heard or actioned with effective, or long-term solutions.
"Even before the recent floods happened, I was told [by a Cabonne Council worker] to put a grate in my own front yard to fix the issue, and that nothing could be done," she said.
"And I stood there while I watched [the worker] physically shoulder shrug when it came to solving the problem.
... we want real solutions, and for council to really listen.- Cathy Eggleton on the issue
"The water used to come down the hill from the hospital and then down from Adam's Corner [where Thistle Street is], so it knocked down our retaining wall along with many other things, which was just bedlam.
"And whatever [council has] done now to redirect [the water] as 'the fix', has only redirected water to flow down the other side of the street; and as you can see, it's still a nightmare."
She believes flooding is putting personal safety in jeopardy, particularly when it comes to traffic.
This is because when water floods across the two streets, the "only way in and out" is putting peoples' lives at risk, she says.
"It's really dangerous pulling out onto the highway from both streets, especially if you're turning right against traffic toward Wellington," she said.
"There's blind spots and cars are sometimes coming around the corner at 70 or more kilometres an hour, it's really dangerous; but that's our only option when we can't access the other roads from damage and flooding."
Which isn't a small issue for a person with a disability, who says she's also hoping council will address prior-raised concerns around better accessibility.
Along with a better fix for the waterlogged streets, Mrs Eggleton urges council to consider installing warning signs at the mouths of Kite and Thistle streets, which meet the Mitchell Highway, to increase resident safety.
"It's not as if there's a thousand cars coming and going, they're not busy roads," she said, "but we want real solutions, and for council to really listen.
"When you've got five houses with different people suffering the consequences of what hasn't been done, then that's not okay."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.