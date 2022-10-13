Central Western Daily
'Talk to your neighbours': Forbes residents leap into action as evacuation order issued by NSW SES

Dominic Unwin
Dominic Unwin
Updated October 13 2022 - 10:08am, first published 6:45am
Forbes residents have leaped into action, sandbagging parts of the town with an evacuation order issued for 8pm on Thursday night.

