A woman cried in court while being sentenced for smashing windows and pots belonging to a friend who has since died.
Linda Marie Talbot, 53, of Amaroo Crescent, pleaded guilty to a single charge of property damage for smashing two windows and four ceramic pots that were outside an Orange house on August 25 this year.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said Talbot had an acquired brain injury, PTSD and depression but she was also given an Intensive Correction Order in 2019 that required her to undertake alcohol rehabilitation.
"She tells me that she got angry when the victim told her to 'piss off'," he said.
Mr Maksymczuk said the victim also unexpectedly died a few weeks after the offence and Talbot cried while her solicitor spoke.
"She was a friend of Ms Talbot," Mr Maksymczuk said.
"She's very upset about not having this matter resolved prior to the victim dying."
According to information provided in Orange Local Court, Talbot had been drinking alcohol with her carer on the day of the offence but the carer later went to the victim's home where he continued drinking.
Between 6.30pm and 9pm, Talbot went to the victim's address on nine separate occasions and she left when the victim asked her to.
However, Talbot returned just after 9pm and asked the carer to come out but he refused so she smashed four pot plants in ceramic pots that were located on the front porch.
Two glass windows at the front of the house were also destroyed and the victim called the police.
Talbot told the police she had a brain injury and asthma so an ambulance was called for her.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said Talbot had a number of matters in her criminal history and alcohol was the key issue that needed to be addressed.
"Two windows, four ceramic pots, not a big deal in the scheme of things but on the evening of [August 25] you were significantly intoxicated," he said.
Mr McRobert convicted Talbot and placed her on a 12-month Community Correction Order requiring rehabilitation for alcohol abuse with a recommendation for residential rehabilitation.
