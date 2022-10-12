With heavy rainfall completely engulfing parts of the Central West, local mechanics are saying the region's deterioration of roads and gaping potholes has them busier than ever.
Owner of Orange's Craig Harvey's Mechanical Repairs, Craig Harvey says inquiries relating to damages from potholes, in particular, has risen by "at least 300 per cent" at his workshop.
While checking the "peace of mind" box accounts for around half of those queries, Mr Harvey says the increase is still a weighty and dangerous one.
"Customers bringing their cars in after hitting potholes is quite a regular occurrence lately, particular in terms of people noticing some significant drivability issues," he said.
"Big vibrations with steering are very disconcerting, and we're finding massive dints in rims, with some completely cracked, which can be pretty dangerous."
Once damaged, rims with compromised structural integrity are "no longer safe", the mechanic business owner said.
Unaddressed, the damages can result in a total tyre blowout, and when driving at a high speed, can then lead to a complete loss of vehicle control.
"Put simply, the rim can actually fall apart, with some of these aluminum or magnesium wheels even breaking in two," he said.
"So, what happens then is, the tyre will essentially start deflating very, very rapidly; or if not, leave the rim completely.
"That creates all sorts of issues around driver and passenger safety, which is not ideal at all."
Repair jobs following significant damage to rims, Mr Harvey says, would usually come in at a rate of "maybe one or two" a year.
Up until recently, though, he's now getting "almost daily" requests for damaged cars in need of pothole-related repairs.
Over in the Cabonne Shire, owner of Molong Tyre & Mechanical, Andy McKenzie echoed Mr Harvey, saying his workshop is also experiencing a higher amount of jobs.
With relentless bouts of rainfall, it's rendered the road's potholes a hot topic in terms of region-wide issues.
"We've definitely had quite a few people in need of new tyres or repairs due to the conditions of the roads at the moment, and for us it's mainly been where they've hit a pothole between here [in Molong] and Wellington," Mr McKenzie said.
"But, it's a big problem right across the Central West, and with the forecasted rain coming up again, I'd say it's about to get worse before it gets better."
While he says most damage from potholes is often repairable, some of the tyres and rims they've seen "at least once a day", have also gone beyond the realm of fixable.
Mr McKenzie says while the general cost to repair a rim comes in at around $200 a pop, grabbing a new tyre can carry an additional price tag of $150 - a price falling at the cheaper end of the scale.
"The biggest inconvenience are your European cars, like your Benz or your BMW's, which don't carry spare tyres," he said.
"So, if you're out on the road with a busted rim and/or tyre, you'll need a tilt tray to transport the car to your mechanic, to then replace that tyre or repair those damages, which is another associated cost.
"And the potholes are only getting bigger and bigger."
Once water has subsided, many roads across the Central West have revealed extensive damage underneath, with ongoing deterioration and waterlogging sparking growing concerns.
Throwing course gravel in the region's potholes hasn't been cutting it long-term either, with curveballs from La Nina's also throwing council workers under the pump.
Struggling to cover the relentless amount of gaping potholes, mayor of Orange City Council, Jason Hamling says more hands will be on deck this month, to better address the issue.
"We have tasked extra staff to meet the demands and we will be looking at additional funds as well," Cr Hamling said
"Every council on the east coast is facing the same issues, and I just urge people to drive to the conditions."
While currently being processed at a level of "high demand" for pothole damage, more information on lodging a public liability claim with Transport for NSW, can be found online via the Service NSW website.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.