FROM "18 months to live" then slightly downgraded to "wheelchair-bound", Craig Harvey's neck injury has defied all of the odds, as he prepares to tackle the Northern Territory's Larapinta Trail next on the list of treks. "I'm medically retired from work, but between my rehab team and working on [my injury] weekly to keep me strong enough, it's let me keep pushing the limits," Mr Harvey said. Suffering a broken neck injury during a basketball game some 27 years ago, Mr Harvey's had complex spinal cord issues ever since. Though, part of his daily rehabilitation for the past several years, he's been bushwalking regularly - and it's played a huge role in his ability to walk today. "Three years ago, if you said we'd be talking about hiking today, I'd say you were bloody mad," he laughed. "Neurosurgeons have no idea how I'm alive, let alone walking." Responsible for carrying blood to the brain and central nerve functioning, five of Mr Harvey's seven cervical vertebraes were impacted in the sporting incident. "My C3, C4, C5, C6, and C7 were basically crushed and each have scar tissue," he said. "But to look at me, no one would have a clue." After conquering Papua New Guinea's Kokoda Trail in 2019, Mr Harvey ignited a trekking-fire in the bellies of other interested hikers, too. "Trekking locally, we saw some people on the way and they said 'hey, if you ever do Kokoda again - we want in," Mr Harvey said. "So, that planted the seed and we've got 26 people on board and signed up, but becuase we're now aiming for 2023 I thought, I need to keep these guys interested and involved." Searching online for other tours in the meantime, Mr Harvey stumbled across the Larapina Trail in the NT's Alice Springs. "We came across 16 positions for a trek - which we've stretched to 17 - and it'll be a little different to rainforest this time being around dessert and not much shade," he said. While the group won't take on the full 223km trail, the guided hike will be experienced in bursts, locked in for April 14 of this year. "It's roughly eight weeks away now and we're doing what's called 'the comfort trek'," Mr Harvey explained. "The first day will be 16km the next day 7km and then it'll involve ferrying us via car-taxi to the next camp, a 2-3km walk from there and so on, so there's a little bit of driving over the six-day trek, but the camps are [architect-designed] camps with hot showers and the guides are chefs, so fantastic meals are all sorted, too." With all of the hikers (bar one) from Orange and surrounds, some of them will include Mr Harvey's wife, Diane Harvey, and 22-year-old daughter, Katie Harvey - of whom he is particular excited to experience the trip with - including best mates and trekkers-in-crime, Jason Lyne and Dr David Howe. "Trekking has 100 per cent improved my back, especially with the thoracic strength conditioning where I train with six kilograms on my back," he said. "So, between sharing the experiences with other people and the team of people in my rehabilitation journey - my exercise physiologist, physios and massage therapists - it's made for some really enjoyable memories."

