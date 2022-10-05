Last time Molong's main street flooded, hairdresser Sarah Bone still had customers in her salon.
Such was the speed water levels rose, many businesses like Sarah's were caught unawares so it's unsurprising this time around there are plenty of sandbags out and about.
Central West SES issued a warning on Wednesday (October 5) for minor to moderate flooding for Molong Creek and Bell Creek.
The region could receive almost 100 millimetres over the coming days as La Nina gets into full swing for the third year running.
For workers in Molong, the predicted deluge is bringing back bad memories of November 2021. Molong H Hardware manager Steve McMillan said they were not taking any chances.
"Everything's going on top of pallets," he said.
"Basically we need to stay open for people to get buckets and mops.
"It flooded up to the top of the (entrance) ramp last year but it didn't get into the store. We used bags of compost but it will be higher this time, that's the feeling.
"It just came up through the drain, there was absolutely no flow to it. We had pinewood and gas bottles just floating around the yard."
Ms Bone spoke to the Central Western Daily mid-preparation as she and daughter Lily barricaded the store with sandbags.
"I'm literally just putting everything up high, as much as we can. Anything I can take I will," she said.
"It's actually not the flooding (from the creek), it rises up from the drains. We just had so much localised rain. It drives me nuts insurance-wise.
"Last time I was cutting people's hair when it started coming in."
Closer to Orange, Blackmans Swamp creek, East Orange creek and Summer Hill creek are at advice level, as of 5.00pm on Wednesday.
Orange City Council have also issued a statement urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid travelling at all if possible.
''We have seen roads right across the region impacted by flash flooding in similar wet weather. Motorists need to take as much care as possible in these dangerous driving conditions,'' Mayor Jason Hamling said.
''I would recommend avoiding unnecessary travel if you can. If not possible, make sure to check the live road conditions before leaving. Never drive through floodwaters.
"We have tasked extra staff to meet the demands and we will be looking at additional funds as well.
"Every council on the east coast is facing the same issues and I just urge people to drive to the conditions."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
