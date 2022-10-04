It's opened up roads, thwarted any attempts to dry sheets and now the relentless rain has caused a new headache.
Orange has experienced a wet and wild year to date and is on track to crack the 1000 millimetre mark for just the second time in 130 years of record-keeping.
Evidence of the prolonged downpour is all around us, most glaringly in the form of mini forests of grass springing up around town.
But the solution isn't as obvious as firing up the council mowers. In fact, council say there is no solution at all, at least for the time being.
"Orange has emerged from a very wet winter and much of the landscape is saturated," explained Nick Redmond, council's manager of communications and engagement.
"The wet weather has continued through September which, combined with increasing temperatures and spring growth, means the grass is growing at a rate of knots.
"We cannot mow when it is raining and we also cannot mow while we wait for the ground to dry out enough for the machinery to gain access."
Fields of grass haven't just been left to their own devices with council picking where they can manage the growth.
Mr Redmond also said it wasn't a matter of not having enough staff to stay on top of the growth and that markers had been placed until work gets underway.
"Council is still maintaining as many parks and reserves as we can and mowing where machinery can gain access without damaging the ground or becoming stuck," he said.
"Council and its contractors have sufficient staff and machinery to mow public open space across the city, however, the saturated ground in many parks and reserves doesn't permit machinery to gain access, much less operate effectively or efficiently.
"Council staff have placed signs in the city's parks and reserves that are too wet to mow to let the community know that is the issue, we are aware of it and we will mow as soon as we can."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
