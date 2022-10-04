Central Western Daily

NSW Police highway patrol wrap up October long weekend operation for 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
October 4 2022 - 6:30am
NSW Highway patrol officers have wrapped up their long weekend operation. Inset, Trent King. Main photo supplied.

Over 500 speeding tickets were issued and 31 drivers blew over the limit during a long weekend crackdown across the Western Region, but Orange police say by and large the behaviour of drivers in the colour city was pretty good.

Editor, Central Western Daily

