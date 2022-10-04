A car has been "completely burnt out" following its theft over the long weekend.
Orange police and crews from the Orange Rural Fire Service were called at 10pm to Bargwanna Road, near Gosling Creek Reserve, where a car had been set alight.
Central West Police District Inspector Dave Harvey said that the car was stolen from a home in Spring Hill between October 1 and late October 3.
"Some property was stolen from that location including a Holden Commodore Sedan which was later located completely burnt out," he said.
"Unknown persons gained access to the victim's shed and rifled through cabinets within that building. The unknown offenders gained access to the vehicle and stole it from the shed."
It took fire crews roughly an hour to extinguish the blaze, which happened at the car park on the eastern side of the creek.
"Police have spoken to people at that location," Inspector Harvey added.
"Police obtained the registration and contacted the owner. Police have commenced an investigation.
"Orange detectives would like to speak to anyone who did see anything or knows anything about the incident."
Anyone with information can contact Orange Police at 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
