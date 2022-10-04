In the latest edition of our 'Five Questions with...' profiles, we spoke with Tom Ward from Swinging Bridge.
Mr Ward and his wife Georgie took over the family business in 2008, and last week the winery won seven trophies at the 2022 Orange Wine Show.
The Swinging Bridge awards included: Best Red Wine of the Show - 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir; Best Exhibitor of the Show; Wine of Provenance - 2021, 2019 + 2011 Caldwell Lane Block A Chardonnay; Best Older Chardonnay - 2017 Hill Park Chardonnay; Best Pinot Noir - Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir; Best Shiraz - 2021 Shiraz; and Cellar Door of the Year.
1. In your opinion, what makes a good wine?
A good wine starts with the number one thing, which is good fruit, so a good wine is made in the vineyard and we are very lucky to have pretty phenomenal vineyard sites where we either grow or we have growers growing for us.
Then there's attention to detail, it all about those little things, the little things that count in the grape growing through to the wine making and attention to detail at all stages.
2. What made you want to get into wine making and the wine industry?
My family first started with vineyards so that's a family-based business.
I was lucky that I worked at that when I was in the business working at vineyards when I was at university, and I was able to see the ground work and got into the viticulture and really loved that.
I love that it's an exploration of something that we take from paddock to plate so literally it starts with the grapes in the vineyard through to us selling the product hand-to-hand to our customers.
3. How long have you worked in the wine industry?
Since 1995 on and off.
I was at university working part time and then since 1999 I was working for other businesses or working for our family business.
4. What is it like to win the awards?
A very humbling experience in that we have such quality wines here in Orange and to be held up as being something that's an example of something that is a good wine, we feel very privileged to have that.
It's a nice time when things go right and you can hopefully showcase that for the region and hopefully we can do our bit to make sure that we further promote what a great wine region we have here in Orange.
5. What made you choose the Orange wine region?
I think the Orange region chose me in a way.
I was very lucky to get my very first job for Justin Jarrett for See Saw Wines. That was my first job straight out of university.
From that moment I've been in Orange. That my family was around here it was also a bonus that I went for a job anywhere in Australia and I managed to get the best job in the world working for Justin and learning all those things. That's why the Orange wine region is part of everything I've done and part of our success.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
