A 69-year-old woman has died following a two car crash on the Mitchell Highway.
The collision occurred on the highway between Wongarbon and Geurie about 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple NSW Ambulance Paramedic Units, NSW Police, Rural Fire Service, local Emergency Rescue Services and also a second Rescue Helicopter tasked from Sydney were in attendance at the scene.
A 69-year-old man, was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and leg injuries.
The 71-year-old female driver of a second vehicle was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Teams treated and stabilised the occupants after they were released by Emergency Rescue Services.
The highway was closed for several hours on Sunday afternoon and into the night, with emergency services, the crash investigation unit and transport for NSW were on scene.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
