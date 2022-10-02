Firefighters had to wait for the railway line to be closed before they could fight a fire in a disused building on Saturday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Orange station officer Brad Monico said police are now investigating the cause of the fire in a former signal room on the rail corridor.
"It's an old disused railway infrastructure building," Mr Monico said.
"We got the call at 5.43pm, we arrived at 5.49pm.
"When we arrived there was a two-storey building within the rail corridor with the top level well alight, we had to wait until the rail corridor had been shut down and all the trains stopped.
"We just had to get the trains stopped before we could go in there, that took about five minutes."
Mr Monico said when the firefighters got confirmation that the trains had been stopped they were able to enter the rail corridor and fight the fire.
"We had two crews wearing breathing apparatus, it took about an hour to extinguish the fire, three fire trucks there," he said.
"The top level was completely destroyed."
The building was located near a fuel station adjacent to Peisley Street and opposite Wade Park and a crowd of people gathered to watch as the blaze was extinguished.
"It's now a police matter," Mr Monico said.
