When you come up against Panorama, expect to face 12 players not 11.
And no, they don't secretly have someone running around, it's the loyal supporters they bring with them, whether it be away or home.
In both finals matches, Waratahs faced up against the red and black army of Panorama as they travelled with a long list of songs, aiming to put off the opposition.
And unfortunately, as someone who predominantly plays on the wing, Hugh Thornhill has been their target.
The cries out to number 10 have been a consistent sound for any spectator at Waratahs Sports Ground in the last three weeks and it was on again in the Western Premier League grand final.
So did it worry Thornhill in a 2-1 victory?
"It's what makes football," he said defiantly.
"You don't get a game without atmosphere, it doesn't happen without them. It's bloody amazing, couldn't ask for anything better."
Busy in the midfield and constantly on the ball, Thornhill had a perfect view for his side's terrific comeback as the side wrestled back momentum from 1-0 down.
Lost for words post game, the youngster said the need to work hard galvanised his side towards a special performance.
"It feels good, very good," he said.
"As soon as we went down to 10 I thought this'll be hard, so when we went down to nine I thought boys it's going to get harder but we just had to lift.
"We couldn't drop our heads, we had to keep going, keep ourselves on top of the game, keep our head in the game, keep working ward for each other and that's what we did and ended up getting something out of it."
And as it comes with a sensational victory, Thornhill's predicting some good times ahead.
"There'll be a lot of drinking and celebrating with the boys," he laughed.
"Some might be leaving after this year so we'll be making sure they celebrate their last win in style."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
