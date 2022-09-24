Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Waratahs winger Hugh Thornhill defies the crowd to be a champion

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 24 2022 - 10:52am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratahs midfielder Hugh Thornhill had to battle the opposition crowd in both finals matches. Pictures by Lachlan Harper

When you come up against Panorama, expect to face 12 players not 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.