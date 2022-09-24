He's been the rock at the back all season, and Niall Gibb's presence didn't go unnoticed in an extraordinary grand final.
The centre back has formed a formidable career with Waratahs since joining in 2021 after hailing from Scarborough in England.
Adding to his impressive resume was a player of the match award in his side's 2-1 Western Premier League grand final win, but it's not something he thought he deserved.
"Absolutely (it adds the cherry on top) but it's unexpected to be fair," he said.
"I was carrying a knock in the first minute - I've been carrying a knock since I came back from England (in August) really.
"I thought I played well but not good enough, there was more than enough Panorama players that could've been awarded it, it was a surprise but I'll take it."
While he may not have made much of his performance, Gibb was consistently thwarting opposition attacks throughout both halves and led the way as captain for his side's come from behind victory.
With the team down to nine-men and still finding the winner, the player of the match believed it simply came down to attitude.
"I think it's just the Waratah way, playing until the final whistle goes and making sure we stay in it enough to have that chance we can take," he said.
"I'm obviously super proud of boys, it's been a successful season."
While Gibb commented that players like Steve Cooper and Adam Brackenridge are likely to hang up the boots, there's no sign of retirement for the 29-year-old himself who wants to help develop a talented list of Waratahs juniors.
"I need to see how many boys are sticking around, a few of the boys will finish up - it's a fitting way to end, minor premiers and win the grand final," he said.
"We've got enough young talent coming through the grades, it could be a good project coming up. I don't want to quit myself I'm only 29, I've still got a few years left."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
