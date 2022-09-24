Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lachie Peet wins Western Premier League grand final after pre-season transfer

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 24 2022 - 11:24am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Peet (second to the left) holds aloft his side's championship status. Picture by Lachlan Harper

When Lachie Peet scored a double in his debut for Waratahs early in the season, he said he had a 'point to prove'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.