When Lachie Peet scored a double in his debut for Waratahs early in the season, he said he had a 'point to prove'.
Having made the move from Barnstoneworth United to rivals 'Tahs, Peet no doubt arrived with pressure on him.
But the pressure was absorbed, with the winger putting in a great individual season capped off with a Western Premier League title on Saturday afternoon.
So it's no wonder he was quietly satisfied post-game.
"The point's been proven," he smirked.
While there was plenty of satisfaction with the win, Peet believes Panorama had his side's measure on various occasions.
"I'm feeling pretty lucky, I think we deserved to win both games but it could've gone either way," he said.
Substituted off late in the game, the winger was forced to sit nervous on the sidelines as his side looked to seal a winner after two red cards.
As it happened though, Peet had the best seat on the field when his coach Adam Scimone scored in the top left corner and ran towards the sideline with hand to ear.
"I just came off, we were down to nine-men and I thought it was over," he recalled.
"As soon as he scored it I jumped out of my seat and ran up, I knew he'd run over here."
For Peet, the victory brings plenty of happiness with the winger candidly opening up on how satisfying his season in new colours has been.
"It's a great feeling, I haven't won a grand final since I was 10 years old," he admitted.
"It's been the most enjoyable season of football I've probably ever had, I don't regret my decision whatsoever.
"There's a good culture here - obviously I wanted to win today but the result didn't bother me too much, it's still been a great year and just the boys are a great bunch to play with."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
