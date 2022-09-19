State Emergency Services conducted 19 rescues over the weekend as flooding swept through the Central West and with more rain on the radar come mid-week officials are pleading with motorists and the community to heed the warnings.
In 18 instances, people had willingly ignored rules and found themselves in dangerous waters.
An SES spokesperson said many people had been stranded after choosing to drive through floodwaters. They said the drivers had made a "foolish decision", disregarding road closed signs to venture into flooded creeks and causeways.
"We're really just disappointed," the spokesperson said.
"Obviously the message that we're delivering to the community isn't getting through, people just aren't listening... or in the moment totally forgetting it or ignoring it.
"Nineteen flood rescues in a very short period of time in a very central part of the state is just not good enough."
The SES said the risky behaviours had impacted their services.
"It takes time away from our volunteers who could be helping the community through productive ways, then having to put those tasks aside and actually go and pull people out of floodwater," the spokesperson said.
In the 19th case, SES volunteers rescued a camper by boat near Sofala. The stranded man had presumed he was a safe distance away from the river, but the water level rose quickly overnight and inundated his campsite.
SES volunteers are now doing flood clean-ups in affected communities, while a number of roads across the Cabonne Shire remain closed as a result of the flooding across the region.
They include:
"We recognise that many roads across Cabonne have damage, and with more heavy rains predicted this week, this damage is likely to get worse," Cabonne Council said in a statement.
"Please be patient with our crews as they work to repair, re-open, and safely restore road surfaces as quickly as possible."
Weatherzone.com is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of more rain on Wednesday, with as much as 40mm on the radar.
There's also then a decent chance of more follow-up rain on Thursday (90 per cent), Friday (50 per cent), and then again on Sunday (80 per cent).
Across those three days, anywhere between 1mm and 5mm could fall.
The imminent conditions are far from ideal as emergency services crews battle the impact of flooding over the weekend.
Floodwater has been receding in Wellington and SES said there would be "significant" cleanup which could take a long time.
"[Cleanup] will probably take the rest of the week," a spokesperson said. "It's going well, volunteers in most of the communities... were fantastic in terms of turnout."
Flooding has also led to many snake sightings in and around debris in Wellington. The community has been asked to pay attention and stay clear.
In Dubbo, water in the Wambuul Macquarie river is just below the moderate flood level, but still substantial according to the SES. The deluge has deposited ample flood debris along the river and some infrastructure.
SES had issued an evacuation order for the Western Plain Tourist Park on Friday afternoon. The people had been relocated to Victoria park, but did not have to wait too long before being able to safely return to the tourist park.
In Narromine, SES said floodwaters had gone through with "very little consequence" and would be making its way to Warren over the course of today and tomorrow.
The SES is expecting a flood peak of 9.2 metres in Warren on Monday.
"It's currently at 8.82. Warren is very well protected by levy but we will be managing some oscillation issues as the road access may become cut to community if the floodwater rises significantly," a spokesperson said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
