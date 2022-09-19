Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Nineteen rescued in Dubbo and Wellington floods, SES prepares for more flooding: Roads closed across Cabonne

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

State Emergency Services conducted 19 rescues over the weekend as flooding swept through the Central West and with more rain on the radar come mid-week officials are pleading with motorists and the community to heed the warnings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.