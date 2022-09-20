Orange police are advising people to avoid the northern end of Peisley Street with armed police on the scene of an alleged siege that's extended into a fourth hour.
As of 1pm, around nine police cars remain on the scene, which is on the Peisley Street block bound by Matthews Avenue and Margaret Street.
Central West Police District officers have been at the house since around 9.30am, on Tuesday, September 20.
It's believed the person inside the home is not willing to leave the premises. It's unknown if there are other people inside the home.
The northern end of Peisley Street has been cut off in the area since around 10.45am.
Witnesses say a person appears to be inside a house and a negotiator is on the scene as well.
